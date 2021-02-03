Government approves draft repeal of law prohibiting sale of state-owned shares in companies

The government has adopted a bill repealing the provisions of Law 173/2020, which prohibits, for a period of two years, the sale of state-owned shares in companies, Prime Minister Florin Citu said.

"In today's Government meeting, a long-expected bill was approved, especially by the strong side of the economy, by the private economy, a bill that, when it appeared, created a lot of commotion and distrust in Romania, a bill that was approved by the opposition at the time, a law that was then approved in the Romanian Parliament; this bill repeals that law that suspended a natural thing for a market economy, the right of companies in Romania, those where the state is a majority shareholder, to access funds from the private sector, to be capitalized with funds from the private sector. Today we are repairing this injustice (...). From the first moment we said that we will repeal this law when we take over the government and today in the government meeting a bill was approved repealing Law 173/2020, on some measures to protect the national interests in the economic activity," Florin Citu said at the Victoria Palace of Government on Wednesday at the end of the government meeting.

He added that the bill would be sent to Parliament for adoption.

"It is a very important thing, a clear message to investors, both in Romania and from outside, that this government is a government that supports investments, a government that knows it needs investments to grow and it is a fair signal," Citu said.

By the Law 173/2020, Parliament prohibited the Government, for a two-year period, from selling state-owned shares in companies.