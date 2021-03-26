Government approves establishment of legal framework for COVID-19 testing in pharmacies

The government approved the establishment of the legal framework for COVID-19 testing in pharmacies, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu announced on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Today, in the government meeting, we approved the establishment of the legal framework for testing in pharmacies. In the next period, tomorrow, we are having discussions at the Ministry of Health with representatives of pharmacies, so that antigen testing can be conducted in pharmacies. It is an important step towards mass testing, testing anyone who has this need, desire. It will be available at a low price, negotiations are underway. As of today, as soon as the emergency ordinance appears in the Official Journal, we also have the legal basis for this," Voiculescu specified, after the government meeting.

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andreea Moldovan explained that pharmacists will conduct optional testing, and positive results will be uploaded to the reporting platform. She added that the patients detected positive following the tests in pharmacies will be taken into account and followed up by the family doctor, as it happens with the patients detected by PCR testing.