Government approves fiscal facilities to encourage humanitarian action for Ukrainian refugees

The Government approved a series of fiscal facilities for representatives of civil society and the business environment to encourage humanitarian action for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, Dan Carbunaru, the spokesman for the Government said on Monday at the Victoria Palace.

"There are a number of facilities designed for civil society, for all those who have agreed during this period to get involved with the authorities in order to support the tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have chosen to remain in Romania so far. Among the measures approved today by the Government are those that will be able to encourage humanitarian donations for the benefit of our fellow citizens who are affected by military aggression, thus creating the possibility of providing donations through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to both individuals and companies. These cash donations will be deducted in full from the tax result, in the case of corporate taxpayers, and in the case of income taxpayers, micro-enterprises, will be deducted in full from the tax base," explained Dan Carbunaru.

He added that a special tax regime has been set up for goods and services provided to UNICEF and other international organizations, Agerpres.ro informs.

"They will have a special tax regime. Thus, a deductibility is provided within the limits currently applicable to sponsorship expenses, without the obligation to register the beneficiary entities in the Register of entities or religious units for which tax deductions are granted," Carbunaru said.

The announced measures are contained in an emergency ordinance approved by the Government on Monday.

Also in the field of VAT, the Emergency Ordinance approved by the Government stipulates that goods and services provided free of charge for humanitarian purposes, by taxable persons, persons affected by the armed conflict in Ukraine be considered free goods and services within actions of sponsorship or patronage, up to the amount obtained by applying a quota of up to 5% on the annual value of the expenses incurred with the salaries of the staff.

Other technical changes relate to the condition regarding the obligation to submit the information declaration on their beneficiaries and to the goods and services provided by UNICEF, as well as to other international organizations.