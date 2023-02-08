Government approves opening of new border crossing point with Republic of Moldova, Bumbata-Leova

The Government approved, by decision, the opening of the international state border crossing point with the Republic of Moldova, at Bumbata - Leova, as well as the establishment of the Bumbata Border Checkpoint, the spokesperson for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday.

Carbunaru specified that the decision was taken to streamline cross-border traffic at the border crossing points with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres.

"After the beginning of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, the Government of Romania made continuous efforts to support the authorities in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainian citizens, including from the perspective of streamlining the traffic at the border crossing points (...). Based on the decision taken by the Government, steps will be taken to open the new border crossing point with the Republic of Moldova, Bumbata - Leova, as well as the establishment of the Bumbata Border Checkpoint, subordinated to the Albita Border Customs Office, for international road traffic, in the sector of a floating bridge that will be installed between these two towns, Bumbata, Romania, respectively Leova, Republic of Moldova," stated Carbunaru.

He specified that this crossing point putting into operation, which will operate based on the decision approved by the Government on Wednesday, will be done after ensuring the necessary infrastructure, personnel and utilities, all to be dealt with on a priority regime.

Carbunaru mentioned that the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, and his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova will be present in Albita on Thursday "to witness the moment when the coordinated controls will begin at the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, another measure that will contribute to streamlining the traffic between Romania and the Republic of Moldova".

He also said that the Government also approved, through a memorandum, that the border crossing point at Isaccea, respectively Orlovka in Ukraine, will also function as a port in order to improve the transit of the state border between Romania and Ukraine, currently it operating in ferry mode.