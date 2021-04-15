 
     
Government approves order form for 4.2 million optional doses from Pfizer

Profimedia Images
vaccin Pfizer

The executive has adopted a memorandum for signing the fourth order form of vaccines against COVID-19, produced by the BioNTech/Pfizer company, for a quantity of 4.2 million optional doses, 300,000 of them reaching Romania in the second trimester of this year, the Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday.

"It was very important to approve the memorandum which is at the base of signing the fourth order form of vaccines against COVID-19, produced by the BioNTech/Pfizer company, for a quantity of 4.2 million optional vaccine doses (...). Through this memorandum, 300,000 doses will arrive in Romania faster, those are doses which are already coming from the second trimester of 2021," Citu specified, in a press conference at Victoria Palace, agerpres.ro confirms.

