Government debt estimated at 48.8% of GDP at 2021 end

The level of government public debt is estimated at 48.8% of GDP, at the end of 2021, ranging within the ceiling set for this year at 49.5% of GDP, according to Government Emergency Ordinance No. 97/2021 regarding the revision of the state budget for 2021, reads the draft regarding the Fiscal-Budgetary Strategy for the period 2022-2024, published on the website of the Finance Ministry (MF) on Sunday.

At the end of October 2021, government debt accounted for 48.2% of GDP, of which domestic debt stood at 23.8% of GDP, and external debt was 24.4% of GDP.

"The level of government debt in GDP also includes the debt contracted in own name by reclassified companies in the public administration sector at the end of October 2021, of 0.1% in GDP, a level that was extrapolated over the entire analysis period," MF said.

The draft Strategy indicates that in the medium term (2022-2024), in conditions of fiscal consolidation, the gross government debt, according to the EU methodology, will be maintained at a sustainable level that will not exceed 50.3% of GDP, while the net government debt (representing gross government debt minus cash financial assets) will not exceed 44.6% of GDP, Agerpres informs.