Government grants firewood aid for the Republic of Moldova

The Government approved on Wednesday the granting of aid to the Republic of Moldova of 130,000 cubic meters of firewood, the Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Tanczos Barna announced.

"On the occasion of the visit of Mrs. Maia Sandu, the President of the Republic of Moldova, a request for support was presented to the Romanian side for the Republic of Moldova due to the humanitarian crisis and the economic crisis in which this country is, due to refugees and due to natural gas problems - a pre-existing problem, but aggravated by the war. The request referred to the granting of firewood for the Republic of Moldova, as crisis aid for this country. We decided today that the aid should be provided by Romsilva, in a partnership with Moldosilv, the state forestry company from the Republic of Moldova. The price at which this amount of wood will be sold is the weighted average price practiced by Romsilva this year in the case of the sale of the firewood type," said Tanczos Barna, at the Victoria Palace, after the Executive meeting.He also said that transport to the border will be ensured, these quantities will be transported, most safely by rail.