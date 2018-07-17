Government: PM Dancila discusses with President Iohannis on Romania's presidency of EU Council

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discussed on Wednesday with President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace on issues related to Romania's presidency of the Council of the EU, both regarding the stage of preparation of the files and the topics of interest, as well as regarding to the technical, infrastructure and program aspects.

According to a Government's communiqué for AGERPRES, the priorities included in the working program of the Romanian presidency at the EU Council were reviewed and the calendar of actions that the Executive is considering to organize in the first part of next year was discussed."In this context, Romania's objective to contribute in a constructive manner to the definition and promotion of the common European interest, to the unity and cohesion among the member states, as well as the rapprochement of the citizens to the European Union was highlighted in the context.The prime minister also presented the main objectives that Romania will assume as the future presidency of the EU Council in relation to a number of major European files and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to actively contribute during the mandate to the identification of a consensus, important decisions on the topics and files on the agenda and the need to ensure an adequate response to the new realities and challenges that the Union and the member states have to face," the said release informs.