Government referrs to CCR the law for approval of correction of state budget for 2020

The Government referred, on Tuesday, to the Constitutional Court with a view to exercising the prior constitutional control on the Law for the approval of the OUG 135/2020 - the correction of the state budget for 2020 and the Law for the approval of the OUG 136/2020 - the correction of the state social insurance budget for 2020.

According to a press release of the Government, in essence, the Executive reiterates in its referral to the CCR the arguments according to which Parliament ignored the requirements of predictability of the law and the prospects of the evolution of the situation of the consolidated budget and the general economy, with the consequence of affecting the principle of legal security.

"Furthermore, the repeal of some articles of the rectification ordinance by which the Government increased the pension point from 1 September does not automatically lead to the application of the original law as long as no transitional provisions have been issued," the gov't release said.

At the same time, the Government points out that parliamentarians "have not identified the clear sources of funding" for the proposed increases, necessary to cover the expenses pursued and reflecting the principle of budgetary balance, according to the constitutional provisions.

The Executive also stresses that the correction of the 2020 state budget was built on "impact analyses and studies", representing a balance between all the areas that required funding so that the economic impact of the health crisis is reduced to "the lowest possible level".