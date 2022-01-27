Government rejects any attempt of intimidating journalists, so-called lists with

The Government "firmly" rejects any attempt of intimidating journalists, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, highlighting that it is unacceptable that so-called "toxic newsroom" lists are being promoted in the public space.

"The Romanian Government firmly rejects any attempt of intimidating journalists. Freedom of speech and freedom to information are guarantees of a consolidated democracy and the functioning of rule of law. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca considers that it is unacceptable that so called "toxic newsroom" lists are being promoted in the public space and condemns the manifestation of difference of opinion through any sort of violence. The Romanian Prime Minister supports the fundamental rights and the journalists' protection, any incitement to hatred against the press contributing to creating of a vision that would cast Romania away from the democratic values it has assumed as a NATO and EU member state," a message sent by the Government says.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) posted on Facebook, on Wednesday, the message "Let's see which are the most toxic and fake "news outlets". We will start: G4media..."

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) decided on Thursday to send a letter to the Culture committees with the Romanian Parliament, telling them to reject the AUR initiative in regards to identifying "the most toxic and fake news outlets", Agerpres informs.