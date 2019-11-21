Government, to initiate audit missions for previous activities

Several ad-hoc audit missions will be launched in the next period, the Secretary General of the Government, Antonel Tanase, said on Wednesday in a working meeting at the Victoria Palace, informs a statement sent by the Executive.

The Secretary General of the Government has specified that the internal human resource will also be used for these audit missions, and in this respect, teams of internal auditors will be formed.

Moreover, the Committee for Internal Public Audit is to be set up, the cited source also mentions.

The Secretary General of the Government, Antonel Tanase, held a working meeting at the Victoria Palace on Wednesday to analyze the internal audit missions at the level of the General Secretariat of the Government and of the entities under the authority and coordination of the SGG.

According to the press release, participating in the meeting organized by the Economic and Public Procurement Directorate of the General Secretariat of the Government were also representatives of the internal audit structures from SGG, the Department for Romanians Abroad, the National Institute of Statistics, the National Agency for Mineral Resources, the Romanian National Gambling Office, the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities, the Anti-Fraud Department, the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission, the National Anti-Doping Agency, the National Authority for Quality Management in Healthcare and the Autonomous Administration of State Protocol Patrimony.