Government to refer law on doubling child allowance to Constitutional Court

The president of the PNL (ruling National Liberal Party), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that the Government would refer the law on doubling the child allowance to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

"The decision we made is to appeal to the Constitutional Court, because it is a project in which the sources of funding are not foreseen, as are many other projects that have been adopted by Parliament without the Government's point of view and without an attempt at collaboration and we have already won at the Constitutional Court some discussions against bills adopted in Parliament because they have not foreseen the source of funding and do not have practically the possibility of effective implementation," Orban said, in a conference held at the PNL headquarters following the party's Executive Bureau reunion.Orban added that the Government would make this referral to the CCR.The Chamber of Deputies rejected in May OUG 2/2020 which extends the deadline for doubling the children's allowances to 1 August.