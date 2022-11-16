Government: We stand with our Polish allies and friends, ready to act as situation evolves

The Romanian government announces that it is in contact with the allies and is analyzing the situation generated by the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland, told Agerpres.

"The Government of Romania, through the line ministries and institutions, is in contact with its allies and is analyzing the situation generated by the fall of the missiles on the territory of Poland. We are with the Polish allies and friends and are ready to proceed as the situation evolves," the Executive informs in a press release sent Tuesday evening.

Two people died after two missiles hit the village of Przewodow in Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday, during Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, local media reported cited by Reuters.