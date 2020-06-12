Gov't adds 8.5 million lei to Health Ministry budget for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Romanian government has approved an additional 8,500,000 lei for the budget of the Ministry of Health in order for Romania to grant humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the context of the fight against COVID-19.

"Romania will provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid, free of charge, in the fight against COVID -19. On June 11, 2020, the Romanian government approved a decision to add funds to the budget of the Ministry of Health from the Budget Reserves Fund available to the Government earmarked for 2020, for Romania to give external humanitarian aid to Ukraine for free. The decision says the budget of the Health Ministry should be rounded by 8,500,000 euros from the Budget Reserves Fund available to the Government earmarked for 2020," according to a press statement released by the Health Ministry on Friday.The funds will be used for the purchase of medicines, disinfectants, medical devices and equipment, sanitary materials.The support is based on an agreement concluded between the Romanian Ministry of Health and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health in the field of health and medical sciences of March 29, 1996 and approved by Government Decision no. 1075/November 1,1996.