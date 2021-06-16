Gov't adds new positions at anti-graft authority

Under a new decision, the government modified the cap on positions at the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA), by adding with 90 police and judicial police positions and another 50 auxiliary staff positions, Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Wednesday.

"A government decision adopted today by the Romanian government modifies the cap on jobs with DNA. There are 90 police and judicial police positions and another 50 auxiliary staff positions. This governmental decision is very important (...). It is clear that the government of Romania follows its objectives pledged in its agenda," Ion told a news briefing at the Government House.

He said that for a start, 30 judicial police officers will be assigned to DNA this year, and then, over the next two years, 30 more police officers and judicial police officers will be added each year.He also mentioned that the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) will be manned by 50 additional police officers, based on another draft piece of legislation being considered."So, there are concrete steps that support the fight against corruption and, on a side note: I have recently participated in the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) council meeting that commended Romania's contribution to the operationalisation of the European Prosecutor's Office. Having made a selection there, Romania is among the countries that have actually, substantially contributed to the operationalisation of this prosecutor's office and, furthermore, early this July, a new selection procedure will follow for nine more European delegated prosecutors," said Ion.