Gov't adopts 19 decisions regarding the appointments of consuls-general of Romania in as many countries

On Thursday, the Government adopted 19 decisions regarding the appointment to the office of consul-general in as many countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

"When establishing the proposals for appointments to the office of consul general, specific criteria for these positions were taken into account, in order to ensure the representation of Romania outside the country's borders at an adequate standard. The analysis of the candidacies was carried out also by referring to the objectives proposed by the candidates in the draft project and to the way they presented themselves during the interview, which represented one of the stages of the procedure for appointing the consuls-general of Romania," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the MAE, this is about a first series of appointments as consuls-general of Romania, as the procedure will continue until the other vacant offices are filled as well.

The 19 proposals are:

* Consulate General of Romania in Dubai - Viorel Riceard Badea;

* Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh - Andreea-Ioana Berechet;

* Consulate General of Romania in Gyula - Daniel Banu;

* Consulate General of Romania in Istanbul - Madalina Dinu;

* Consulate General of Romania in London - Daniel-Robert-Adrian Marin;

* Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles - Lucia Sava;

* Consulate General of Romania in Lyon - Oleg Ungureanu;

* Consulate General of Romania in Manchester - Nicoleta-Loredana Teodorovici;

* Consulate General of Romania in Miami - Elena-Gabriela Eremia;

* Consulate General of Romania in New York - Mihaela-Simona Florea;

* Consulate General of Romania in Paris - Ecaterina-Maria Constantinescu;

* Consulate General of Romania in Rio de Janeiro - Florin-Marian Palade;

* Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki - Carmen-Ileana Mihalcescu;

* Consulate General of Romania in Salzburg - Radu-Dumitru Florea;

* Consulate General of Romania in Shanghai - Radu-Lucian Fodoreanu;

* Consulate General of Romania in Toronto - Oana-Raluca Gheorghe;

* Consulate General of Romania in Trieste - Adina Lovin;

* Consulate General of Romania in Vancouver - Gabriel Rotaru;

* Consulate General of Romania in Zajecar - Mioara Stefan.