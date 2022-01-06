Gov't adopts decision on state of alert; surgical or FFP2 masks in enclosed areas, open areas

The Government on Thursday adopted a decision regarding the extension of the state of alert on the Romanian territory starting January 8, and established the measures for combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Agerpres reports.

The normative act is based on the measures proposed through the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), the Government informs in a press release.One of the changes brought by the normative act refers to the wearing of a medical or FFP2 mask in all enclosed and open spaces."This is one of the most effective COVID-19 prevention measures in the European Union. FFP stands for "particle-filtering face mask" and is a European standard for the effectiveness of the mask. This type of mask filters at least 94pct of all aerosols, including viruses in the air such as SARS-CoV-2," the same source informs.Exceptions to wearing a medical mask or FFP2 in all enclosed and open spaces:- children under the age of 5;- people who are alone in the office;- TV hosts and their guests, provided that they maintain a distance of 3 metres between them;- the representatives of the religious cults, during the religious services, provided that they keep a distance of 3 metres between persons;- speakers in enclosed or open spaces, provided that the distance of at least 3 metres is observed between them and any of the other persons in the audience;- persons who carry out intense physical activities and/or face demanding working conditions (high temperatures, high humidity, etc.) or are involved in sports activities.The Government maintains the CNSU proposal regarding the participation of persons in different kinds of activities up to 50pct of the maximum capacity of the respective space, in the counties/localities in which the cumulative incidence rate reported for 14 days is less than or equal to 1/1,000 inhabitants. The participation of persons in such activities will be allowed within the limit of 30pct of the maximum capacity of a given space in the counties/localities in which the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days is higher than 1/1,000 inhabitants.Exempted from this rule are economic operators whose activity is related to the preparation, marketing and consumption of food and/or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, such as restaurants and cafes, inside buildings, as well as on terraces, where participation is allowed up to 50pct of the maximum capacity of the space in the counties/localities in which the cumulative incidence rate reported for 14 days is less than or equal to 3/1,000 inhabitants.These economic operators are restricted to 30pct of the maximum capacity of the space in case the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days is higher than 3/1,000 inhabitants. The same measure applies to the activity of restaurants and cafes inside hotels, boarding houses or other accommodation units, as well as on their terraces, the Government states in the same press release.