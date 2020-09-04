The Government has adopted the "Electric Up" program, through which the SMEs in the HoReCa field have the possibility to access a non-reimbursable financing of up to 100,000 euros for the installation of photovoltaic panel systems and charging stations, announced the Chief of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca.

"In the economic field, another draft emergency ordinance for the implementation of another program in the National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery. It is about the 'Electric Up' program, through which the SMEs in the field of HoReCa have the possibility to access a non-reimbursable financing of up to 100,000 euros for the installation of photovoltaic panel systems and for the installation of charging stations. This draft normative act obtained all the necessary approvals and was adopted in final form in this Government's meeting," Ionel Danca declared, on Thursday, at the end of the Executive's meeting.