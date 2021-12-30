Gov't adopts national programme to reduce school dropout

The Government on Thursday adopted the National School Dropout Reduction Programme, which will benefit from a funding of 543 million euros, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said.

"The Government decision on reducing school dropout adopted today aims at a major objective of the 'Educated Romania' programme - reducing school dropout. Given that Romania has proposed for 2020 a maximum threshold of 11.3% dropout, threshold which, unfortunately, wasn't reached, because the school dropout rate in 2020 was 15.6%, the reduction of school dropout is an essential element, especially since, as a result of the health crisis, this phenomenon of school dropout is on the rise, instead of registering, as we have assumed, declines in numbers, which are very high and place us on the last places in Europe, from this perspective," Cimpeanu told a press conference at Victoria Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that the programme, which is a non-reimbursable component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), provides for funding of 543 million euros to reduce school dropout as quickly as possible.

"I have sent tonight to the Official Journal the list of the 3,235 schools identified as eligible, in the sense that they have the highest risk of dropout. (...) These are schools with a small number of students, these are schools in rural areas (...) that will have priority in granting these grants," mentioned Cimpeanu.