Gov't approves action plan ECHR mental health decisions implementing

The Government approved on Thursday the Action Plan for the period 2024 - 2029 for implementing the European Court of Human Rights' decisions in the mental health area.

According to a press release issued by the Executive, the document provides for the development of medical-social services in the community and medical psychiatric services at the community level, by developing outpatient facilities, modernising, streamlining and expanding them, so that there is at least one such facility for adults and children in a county.

It also provides for the establishment of mental health centres in counties where they do not exist, the strengthening of mental health centres (CSM), including through the establishment of regional centres, te development of community centres, which will provide community health care.

At the same time, the Government says that it also intends to speed up the deinstitutionalisation process, as well as the development of the process of collecting data related to diseases, treatment and patients, inter-connecting with other existing databases in order to monitor patients, setting up a national psychiatric register.

The plan also provides for measures to improve the material conditions of accommodation and other elements of infrastructure.

The document also provides measures to develop human resources by increasing the number of professionals in the area and their professional training, as well as measures to strengthen the authorities' internal control mechanisms.