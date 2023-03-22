Gov't approves draft on intergovernmental agreement between Romania, North Macedonia on corruption combat

The Government approved in Wednesday's meeting a draft law for the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Romania and North Macedonia on strengthening cooperation in the area of internal control and the prevention and combating of corruption, signed on September 15, 2022, in Bucharest.

According to a press release issued by the Executive, this agreement creates the necessary bilateral legal framework for strengthening cooperation in the area of internal control and the prevention and combating of corruption between the relevant authorities of the two countries, told Agerpres.

Exchanges of experience, operational activities and joint training will be organised. Joint projects will also be implemented.

"According to the agreement, cooperation will focus in particular on combating corruption among police officers and other employees of the relevant authorities of the sides, with an emphasis on combating their involvement in organised crime, human trafficking and illegal migration, smuggling of migrants, trafficking in products, illicit production, transport and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as respect for human rights and freedoms, in accordance with the national legislation of the two states," the release reads.