Gov't approves Medium Term Notes state bond issue framework-programme - with 7 M euros supplement

The government approved, on Thursday, the increase, by 7 billion euros, from 68 billion to 75, of the total value of the "Medium Term Notes" (MTN) state bond issue framework programme.

According to a press release of the Executive, the decision approved in this regard modifies GD no. 1264/2010 for the approval of the framework programme for issuing state bonds "Medium Term Notes."

"Through this decision, the total value of the "Medium Term Notes" State Bonds Issue Framework Programme (MTN Programme) is increased from 68 billion euros up to 75 billion euros. The measure is necessary to cover the financing needs from the foreign markets for the year 2024, as well as to create the necessary flexibility for the pre-financing of the needs related to the year 2025," states the said source.

The Executive mentions that the amount of 7 billion euros, which is proposed to supplement the ceiling of this programme, is intended to "cover an estimated issuance plan of 10.5 billion euros for the year 2024 and an estimated 8.5 billion euros for the year 2025."

"The framework programme for issuing state bonds "Medium Term Notes" represents a non-committal facility, concluded between the Ministry of Finance, as the issuer, and a group of selected financial institutions, within which there can periodically be issued government bonds on foreign markets based on a standard contractual documentation," the Government also shows.