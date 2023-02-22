Gov't approves organisation, operation of Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency

The government on Wednesday approved a decision regarding the organisation and operation of the Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency.

"The agency will ensure the follow-up, coordination and control of the implementation of and compliance with the regulations in the field of foreign direct and portfolio investment in Romania, foreign trade and the follow-up of Romanian investments abroad, representing the Romanian state both internally and externally. It may initiate, draw up, promote, substantiate and apply governmental policies and strategies in these areas, as well as initiate and draw up the necessary legislative framework," according to a Government release.

The Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency will be the main interface between potential investors and the local and central Romanian administrations, a point of contact for foreign investors, offering them assistance and consultancy for the implementation of investment projects, told Agerpres.

"The year 2022 was a record year in terms of foreign investment in Romania, which is estimated to have exceeded 11 billion euros. The agency's objective is to maintain this growth trend, emphasising the fields that generate products and services with a high added value, such as biotechnology, life science, IT, artificial intelligence, aeronautics and electronics. It will make sure that investment goed to the less economically developed areas of the country," the press release highlights.