Gov't approves responsibilities of EXIMBANK interministerial committee for loans to large companies

The government approved a draft decision on the responsibilities of the EXIMBANK Interministerial Committee on Finance, Guarantees and Insurance, which will carry out a lending program for large companies, said the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca.

"The government has adopted a draft decision on the responsibilities of the EXIMBANK Interministerial Committee of Finance, Guarantees and Insurance, which will develop a credit programme for large companies. The status of EXIMBANK had already been modified previously by an emergency ordinance to allow the administration of a state-guarantee scheme and state-aid scheme for lending to large companies in a similar way to the SME Invest programme. After the adoption of the respective emergency ordinance, the government had to modify the responsibilities of the Interministerial Committee to operate in the state-guarantee and state-aid schemes. Basically, after the approval of this decision by the government, the lending programme dedicated to large companies to be carried out through EXIMBANK will have to be regulated in terms of implementation norms in order to become operational," Ionel Danca said on Wednesday evening, at the end of the government meeting.