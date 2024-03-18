Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Gov't borrows over RON 807 million on Monday off banks

hotnews.ro
ministerul finantelor

The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Monday borrowed RON 807 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 85 months and an average yield of 6.58% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 600 million, and the banks offered RON 1.041 billion.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday to borrow another RON 90 million at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

MF has planned for March 2024 to borrow RON 5.8 billion off commercial banks, to which RON 720 million can be added in additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 6.52 billion is RON 315 million higher than the one scheduled for February 2024 of RON 6.205 billion, and it is intended for public debt refunding and government deficit financing.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.