Gov't considering claiming constitutional legal conflict over motion of censure

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Guvernul Romaniei

The government is considering the possibility of claiming the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature in relation to the tabling of a motion of censure during the parliamentary recess, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.

"We are analysing the possibility not to challenge with the court but to claim the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature regarding the tabling of the motion of censure during the parliamentary recess. That has not happened in 30 years: no political party filed a motion of censure in an extraordinary session during parliamentary recess. In fact, it is a parliamentary recess," explained Orban when asked whether or not the government will challenge with the Constitutional Court (CCR) the motion of censure submitted by PSD.

Orban and Minister of Transport Lucian Bode on Tuesday attended the official opening of works on Bucharest Ring Road (A0), South Sector, Lot 2, Vidra - Bragadiru.

