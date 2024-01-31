Gov't consultations on draft action plan in field of mental health

The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Alexandru Ghigiu, and state councilor Carmen Orban held consultations on the draft action plan for the period 2024 - 2029 for the execution of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights in the field of mental health, at the government headquarters, on Wednesday, the government informs. in a statement.

The discussions took place within the inter-institutional working group established within the government, which includes over 20 institutions of the executive power, judges, autonomous authorities, independent structures, professional structures and civil society, with representatives of the Department for the Execution of Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with the Council of Europe, agerpres reports.

"Addressed were the strategic approaches, the consolidation of competent state structures in the field, the development of psychiatric services in the community, the consolidation of the support and protection system for people with disabilities, the necessary legislative measures, the infrastructure aspects and the material conditions in some hospitals, the policies of human resources and the consolidation of professional training, inter-institutional collaboration, as well as budget aspects," the release reads.

Also, concrete aspects of technical cooperation between the Romanian authorities and the Council of Europe regarding some measures proposed in the draft plan were analyzed and identified, and possible European and international sources of support for the Romanian state in the field of mental health were reviewed."According to the obligations assumed by Romania, the Action Plan in the field of mental health is to be adopted by the government and transmitted in the immediate following period to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, in order to advance the procedures regarding the execution by the Romanian state of some important decisions of the ECHR in the field of fundamental rights and freedoms of people with disabilities or mental health problems, with humanitarian implications regarding these extremely vulnerable categories, relevant including from the perspective of respect for the rule of law," the Executive also said.