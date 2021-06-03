Gov't earmarks additional budget resources for three international competitions to be held in Romania

The Government approved on Thursday the allocation of additional budget resources needed to organize three international sports competitions in Romania, the Ministry of Youth and Sports showed in a press release.

"The world of sports enjoys new good news, as a result of approval in the government meeting today of decisions too allocate additional budget resources for the organization of three major international sports competitions, all of them to be held in Romania for the first time. Thus, the government approved to supplement the budget of the Ministry of Youth and Sports from the budget reserve fund at its disposal, set out in the state budget for 2021, with a total amount of 10,375 thousand lei," said the same source.

Thus, for the organization of the European Athletics Team Championship League I Seniors, between June 19-20, 2021, the government allocated the amount of 2,930 thousand lei, for the organization of the final tournament of the Women's European Volleyball Championship, during 15-27 August 2021, the government allocated 4,795 thousand lei, and for the organization of the final tournament of the European Table Tennis Championship, to take place from 28 September to 3 October 2021, the government allocated the amount of 2,650 thousand lei. All three events will take place in Cluj-Napoca, reports agerpres.