Gov't investiture/Government proposed by Marcel Ciolacu - approved by Parliament (sources).

The joint plenum of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate has approved the governing programme and the list of ministers proposed by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu, who received thus the Parliament's vote of confidence, according to political sources, told Agerpres.

There were 295 votes cast 'in favour" and 95 'against" in this case.