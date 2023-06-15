Gov't investiture/PM-designate Ciolacu: I'll do everything so that Romanians not longer be afraid of tomorrow

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu said that as the future head of the Executive, he will do everything in his power to ensure that "no Romanian is afraid - afraid of tomorrow, afraid of prices, afraid for the health and education of their loved ones," adding that he is not afraid to take Romania where it belongs.

"I come before you today as a representative of the party that believes wholeheartedly in people's power and a better Romania for all. A vision for the nation means first and foremost not forgetting the people you work for and serve. Idyllic times in Europe and the world are over. Today, we are talking about a fierce struggle for the survival of the values that underpin the society we live in. Economies are suffering, extremism is putting democracies under pressure, and authoritarian regimes are invading their neighbors. Moreover, the growth of energy and food prices has a devastating impact on people. All these things have caused social tensions to rise and we have seen in the past weeks how different social groups have taken to the streets. These are the challenges. They are many and they are also hard. But running away from responsibility is not an option for me. Running away is not in the DNA of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. I come before you today to take on a government programme and a team of people with whom we can overcome all these burdens," Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, at the joint sitting of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies for the investiture of the Government.

"I am determined to face the problems directly, I will not take any step back," Ciolacu added.

"The duty forces me to step forward and take responsibility when society is disturbed by problems. I am determined to face the problems directly. I will not back down. I am not perfect or God-fearing or sinless, I am simply human, but I am not afraid of hardship, and as the future Prime Minister I will do everything in my power to make sure that no Romanian is afraid - afraid of tomorrow, afraid of prices, afraid for the health and education of the loved ones. I am not afraid to take Romania where it belongs. I know that I have on my side the history of struggle of the Romanian people, our strong values linked to families and traditions and, above all, I have a lot of faith. My faith is in God and in Romania, we, Romanians must too believe in the future of the country," Ciolacu also said. AGERPRES