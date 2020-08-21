Gov't notifies court over censure motion, asks PSD to postpone motion vote pending ruling

The government has notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about a constitutional conflict triggered by the tabling of a motion of censure by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and asked PSD to schedule the discussion and vote on the motion after the Court has ruled, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said Friday.

"I have notified the Constitutional Court of Romania regarding a constitutional conflict caused by the tabling of the motion of censure by PSD. There are several arguments mentioned in this notification, and we are asking PSD to postpone or schedule the discussion and vote on the motion of censure after the court has ruled," Danca said at CCR.