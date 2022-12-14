Gov't passes draft law on the organisation and functioning of Military Police

The Government approved the draft law regarding the organization and functioning of the Military Police, a new special law, intended to ensure the highest possible level of interoperability at NATO level, Spokesperson of the Executive Dan Carbunaru announced, told Agerpres.

"The Government approved the draft law on the organization and functioning of the Military Police, a normative act initiated by the National Defence Ministry. A new approach to use the Military Police within the Romanian Army which includes the organization and functioning of the Military Police, a new special law, intended to ensure the highest possible level of interoperability at the NATO level," Dan Carbunaru told a news conference on Wednesday, at the Victoria Palace.