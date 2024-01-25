Gov't regulates use of computer application making appointments with immigration authority

At a meeting on Thursday, the government approved an ordinance that regulates the use of the computer application that allows making appointments to submit the necessary documents to the local offices of the General Immigration Inspectorate.

It is about the portaligi.mai.gov.ro application, developed by the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI), according to a governmental press statement.

"The new piece of legislation creates the legal framework for the use of the portaligi.mai.gov.ro computer application, developed by the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI), so that both applicants interested in using it, as well as the courts, have a clear representation of the legal status of applications filed. By using the computer application, the applicants have the possibility to make appointments with the subsequent in-person presentation at the IGI local offices, as well as to upload, in advance, the documents that are the basis of requests, in order to facilitate later their verification at the counter. Uploading the documents to the portal is not equivalent to submitting the request for extension of the right of residence, as foreigners have to show up in person at the counter," according to the government.

The ordinance amends Article 2 in Government Emergency Ordinance 55/2007 on the establishment of the Romanian Immigration Office by reorganising the Authority for Foreigners and the National Office for Refugees.

Under the new regulations, compliance is sought with the requirements in the matter of personal data protection.

The digitalisation of the process of submitting applications is said to create benefits and reduce costs by reducing the time allocated to meeting various requirements, as well as by creating greater predictability in accessing this public service.