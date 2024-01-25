Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Gov't regulates use of computer application making appointments with immigration authority

Facebook
digitalizare comunicatii

At a meeting on Thursday, the government approved an ordinance that regulates the use of the computer application that allows making appointments to submit the necessary documents to the local offices of the General Immigration Inspectorate.

It is about the portaligi.mai.gov.ro application, developed by the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI), according to a governmental press statement.

"The new piece of legislation creates the legal framework for the use of the portaligi.mai.gov.ro computer application, developed by the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI), so that both applicants interested in using it, as well as the courts, have a clear representation of the legal status of applications filed. By using the computer application, the applicants have the possibility to make appointments with the subsequent in-person presentation at the IGI local offices, as well as to upload, in advance, the documents that are the basis of requests, in order to facilitate later their verification at the counter. Uploading the documents to the portal is not equivalent to submitting the request for extension of the right of residence, as foreigners have to show up in person at the counter," according to the government.

The ordinance amends Article 2 in Government Emergency Ordinance 55/2007 on the establishment of the Romanian Immigration Office by reorganising the Authority for Foreigners and the National Office for Refugees.

Under the new regulations, compliance is sought with the requirements in the matter of personal data protection.

The digitalisation of the process of submitting applications is said to create benefits and reduce costs by reducing the time allocated to meeting various requirements, as well as by creating greater predictability in accessing this public service.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.