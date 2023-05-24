Gov't rotation/PM Ciuca: Any formula is open; we are cutting down the number of ministries.

Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, at Florica Villa, in Arges county, regarding the coalition negotiations on the ministries of the new Government, that "any formula" is open, from keeping the current version of the protocol to its modification and the resumption of ministries by the parties, told Agerpres.

However, he underscore that a decision has been taken to cut down the number of ministries, secretaries of state and advisers at the level of their cabinets.

"At the moment there are discussions, negotiations so that either there is the option of protocol, or negotiations and reassumption of ministries at the level of each party," the prime minister said, when asked about the chances that the Ministry of Development remains with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

Nicolae Ciuca also stated that there is a certain procedure according to which each ministry is negotiated and it is normal to have a hierarchy according to the weight of each party in the coalition.

The prime minister mentioned that the number of ministries, secretaries of state and their respective bodies will be reduced.

"The decision has been made so that the future Government has 18 ministries. We are not just talking about 18 ministries. You know very well that we have given a very clear signal about what it means to cut down the number of staff in the first phase, at the level of the government apparatus and dignitaries. We have reduced by 50pct the number of advisors at the level of dignitaries, we are reducing the number of ministries, we will cut down the number of secretaries of state and the apparatus related to each," Nicolae Ciuca said.

Asked if he carried out talks with President Klaus Iohannis lately and if he wants the coalition protocol to be observed, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca responded that a discussion with the president is to take place after the negotiations are completed, and the president is not involved in this process.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, attended on Wednesday, at Florica Villa in Stefanesti, Arges county, the event marking the 148th anniversary of the Liberal party.