Gov't Spokesman: PM ordered extensive checks at petrol stations; Gov't not to allow speculation attempts

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has ordered the start of extensive checks at petrol stations, the government will not allow any skidding, any attempt at speculation, Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru said.

"There are no real reasons for steep price increases in Romania. Our country has sufficient fuel stocks. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has ordered the start of extensive inspections at petrol stations. The Romanian government will not allow any skidding, any attempt at speculation," said Dan Carbunaru.

Earlier, in a post on his Facebook page, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said Romania had no problem with the supply of fuel at petrol stations, and Romanians should not panic and stand in line, because there were sufficient stocks, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to information obtained by AGERPRES, due to problems at a refinery in Hungary, MOL has a shortage of fuel on the Romanian market. The company has already increased the price of fuel for transport fleets to over 10 lei per litre for diesel.