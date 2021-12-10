Gov't to approve budget revision of State Treasury for 2021

The Government is holding a meeting on Friday, during which it will approve the budget revision for 2021 of the State Treasury, by a decision, agerpres reports.

The draft normative act stipulates that: "The budget of the State Treasury for 2021, approved by Government Decision No. 970/2020, published in the Official Journal of Romania No. 1,107 of November 19, 2020, decreases in revenues by the amount of 72,032 thousand lei and in expenses by the amount of 52,014 thousand lei, with the surplus to decrease thus by 20,018 thousand lei."

The Government will also adopt a draft emergency ordinance regarding the modification of Law no. 176/2010 on integrity in the exercise of public offices and dignities, regarding the extension of certain deadlines regarding the submission of the assets and interests declarations.At the same time, starting with January 1, 2023, the persons provided in Law 176/2010 have the obligation to fill in and submit the assets and interests declarations in electronic format, certificates with qualified electronic signature, through e-DAI.Through another draft emergency ordinance, the Executive will establish the institutional and financial framework for the management of European funds within the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism and will modify GEO no. 155/2020 on some measures for the elaboration of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan necessary for Romania to access reimbursable and non-reimbursable external funds within the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism.The agenda of the meeting also includes a draft decision on the allocation of an amount from the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Government, provided in the state budget for 2021 for some administrative-territorial units.Another draft decision aims at approving the ceilings earmarked to coupled aid schemes in the livestock sector, as well as for establishing their amount for the application year 2021.Last but not least, the Executive would also approve the draft law on some protection measures for people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities, which will be debated at the meeting as it has its first reading.