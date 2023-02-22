Gov't to approve list of 27 hospitals to be built or rehabilitated by end-June 2026

The government on Wednesday will approve a list of 27 hospitals that will be built or rehabilitated, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of a government sitting, adding that this is an objective undertaken under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and funded by EUR 2.1 billion, told Agerpres.

According to him, Operational Programme Healthcare is another funding line that will include another list of healthcare facilities to embark on upgrading, construction or rehabilitation and getting new medical equipment.

The 27 facilities must be completed by the end of June 2026.

"The responsibility for coordination, monitoring and execution lies with the Ministry of Health. (...) We cannot afford to neglect this amount of money, on the one hand; on the other hand, it is about our measures and responsibility for improving healthcare services," added Ciuca.

Senior official with the Health Ministry Adriana Pistol said that these investment projects are included in PNRR's Target 377 - Component 12 Healthcare.

"The investment project certainly is designed, in addition to the physical infrastructure, for the provision of medical equipment and including an important digital transformation component, even the creation of an information flow in each healthcare facility, through an electronic observation sheet for 6,000 beds, and the medical equipment that will be purchased will serve 6,540 beds," said Pistol.

"It is a project that we hope to see put into practice as soon as possible and which, quite possibly, we will continue under the healthcare programme financed by the European Commission," said Pistol.