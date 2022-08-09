Gov't to approve ratification of loan agreement with IBRD on development policies for green, inclusive growth

The government is going to approve on Wednesday a draft law on the ratification of the loan agreement agreed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) regarding the first programmatic financing for development policies for green and inclusive growth.

According to the projects' explanatory, based on the approval of the Government and the President of Romania, in Bucharest, on July 19, 2022, the Loan Agreement between Romania and the IBRD, in the amount of 600 million euros, and the Agreement on non-reimbursable financial assistance were signed between Romania and the IBRD, acting as the manager of the IBRD Fund for Innovative Solutions regarding Global Public Goods, worth 24.2 million US dollars related to the first programmatic financing for development policies for green and inclusive growth.

The Government will decide, also by decision, on the allocation from the Intervention Fund available to the Government, foreseen in the state budget for 2022, the amount of 9.5 million lei necessary for the emergency execution of some dredging operations of the Danube river and other specific works in order to remove the risk caused by the current critical hydrological situation.

At the same meeting, the budget for the implementation of Romania's School Programme in the 2022-2023 school year will be established, in the amount of 562,850,000 lei, Agerpres.

Through a memorandum, the Government will approve the completion of the negotiations and the signing of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia regarding the strengthening of cooperation in the field of internal control and the prevention and fight against corruption.