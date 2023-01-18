Gov't to approve RON 420m investment to link Timisoara airport to city

The government will approve today an investment project worth RON 420 million for building a railway to link the Traian Vuia Airport to the city of Timisoara, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

He says other projects to feature on the agenda of the government meeting include widening DN 1A to 4 lanes and road safety measures for the sector between the Bucharest Ring Road and the Chitila-Mogosoaia road intersection; capital repairs of the bridge on DN 3B near Calarasi and an international level competitive gym, the Turda sports base.

"We approve the construction of the Bucharest ring road and the Chitila-Mogosoaia road intersection, an investment worth approximately RON 110 million. There is also good news for the residents of Timisoara, because we will approve an investment project worth RON 420 million for the construction of a railway that will link the Traian Vuia Airport to the city of Timisoara. I would like to mention that both investment projects will be conducted on European funds. Similar projects will be carried out for the local communities in the towns of Calarasi and Turda. Also related to the development of the infrastructure, we continue the series of measures taken in the first two government meetings of this year, in which we approved over RON 2 billion: RON 1.6 billion for the modernisation of the Danube-Black Sea Canal and the Poarta Alba Midia-Navodari Canal and, of course, approximately RON 500 million for the construction of the Nicolae Dobrin Stadium in Pitesti, on funds coming from the Development Ministry," said Ciuca.