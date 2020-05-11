Gov't to get ready for court considering complaint against alert state

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday called on Interior Minister Marcel Vela to prepare "a legal, constitutional and factual reply" in the event of a ruling by the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) on the state of alert legislation.

"Minister Vela, keep in mind that the Ombudsperson has notified the Constitutional Court also regarding the regulations that affect the state of alert and we must be prepared, because the trial term at the Constitutional Court is Wednesday, May 13; we must be prepared for any change that is necessary to be able to give a legal, constitutional and factual reply so that we have a very clear legislative framework regarding the activity of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU) and other entities within the state of alert," Orban said at the beginning of a government meeting on Monday.The interior minister said he would present the "approach formula" on Thursday. "We are ready and on Thursday we present you the approach formula," Vela replied.Last Wednesday, the Ombudsperson filed with the Constitutional Court a constitutionality objection over the Government Emergency Ordinance 21/2004 on the National Emergency Management System.According to a press statement released by the Ombudsman, delegating legislative powers to administrative authorities aimed at restricting the exercise of fundamental rights or freedoms violates the principle of separation of powers, as well as the constitutional provisions according to which Parliament is the sole lawmaking authority.CCR will consider the objection on Wednesday. Today is the last day the parties may submit their views to the court.