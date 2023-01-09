Gov't to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak miniorities in two distinct entities

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed on Monday that the Government supports the demarches for the representation of the Czech and Slovak minorities of Romania into two distinct entities, with their own operating statutes.

According to a release sent by the Gov't, the prime minister met at the Victoria Palace with Ambassador of the Czech Republic Halka Kaiserova, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic Karol Mistrik, but also with the representative of the Czech and Slovak minority in Romania's Parliament, Adrian Miroslav Merka.

"Within the talks, there have been examined aspects regarding the separation of the representation of the Czech and Slovak minorities of Romania in two distinct entities, with their own operating statutes. Within the exchange of views, it was underscored the importance of quickly going through the appropriate procedural steps in order to ensure an efficient separation, which allows the timely re-accreditation of the two distinct forms of representation and their participation in the next local and parliamentary elections. The prime minister gave assurances regarding the support of Romania's Government in achieving this objective, showing that the process must ensure the maintenance of the membership capacity of the two organizations of the Czech and Slovak minorities in the Council of National Minorities," the quoted source informs.

The Gov't mentions that the ambassador of the Slovak Republic is at the end of the mission in Romania. The discussions with the Slovak ambassador, as well as those with the Czech Republic ambassador represented "a good occasion to review" the stage of bilateral relations between Romania and the two states. The two diplomats reiterated their support in view of Romania joining the Schengen Area.

"The parties have appreciated the excellent level of the bilateral dialogue and underscored the importance of intensifying the economic cooperation. The two ambassadors reaffirmed the support of the Czech and Slovak Governments for the enlargement of Schengen and Romania's accession to this area," the Government release informs. AGERPRES