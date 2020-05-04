Great composer Enescu celebrated on 65th death anniversary by eponymous museum

The George Enescu National Museum is celebrating the late great composer on the 65th death anniversary by posting online messages from personalities of contemporary Romanian music, recitals and an exhibition of documentary photography.

"Today is 65 years since the death of the genius composer George Enescu, and the George Enescu National Museum is inviting us to celebrate him from home in a series of online events entitled ENESCU65," Romania's Culture Ministry says in a Facebook post.On the museum's website, www.georgeenescu.ro and on the Facebook page @muzeulnationalgeorgeenescu, homage messages are posted from personalities of contemporary Romanian music who have contributed to the research and promotion of Enescu's creation; recitals of Enescu's works in the museum season; the ENESCU 65 exhibition of documentary photography that includes original documents from the museum's archives - archival articles, letters, photographs; texts signed by academicians Octavian Lazar Cosma and Cornel Taranu."It is an important world for Romanian music and even for the entire artistic creation of the world, because Enescu is one of the most important musicians of his time, and it is increasingly more obvious to us that Enescu began to be loved more in this 21st century as he was far ahead the times in which he lived and created," says the museum manager, Cristina Andrei.She adds that the museum rooms are empty today, and visitors have moved into the virtual space."It's a good thing that they are there too. In the end, they come to us, one way or another, and they connect with George Enescu. (...) So I am inviting you to keep staying connecting with us in the days ahead; let's have a good time and see each other live as soon as possible, because live is the emotion that we all look for, and let us and think about what Enescu said! I can only conclude my brief remarks with the words of our great artist and the great man who was George Enescu and who said: 'Culture will live. Too great is the heritage that has accumulated so many centuries of hard work and faith to suddenly make tabula rasa of everything we have gathered and assimilated. Mankind has had more deadlocks and has broken them all with heroic vitality. It will not lack courage this time either. We must believe and we will win,'" adds Andrei.