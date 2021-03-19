Greek Minister of Tourism: Romanians will be able to travel to Greece in mid-April

The tourist season in Greek will officially start on May 14, but the Romanian tourists and the ones from the EU will be allowed to come starting in mid-April to be able to spend the Easter Holiday in this country, the Greek Minister of Tourism, Charis Theocharis, who is currently paying a visit to Bucharest, stated on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

He showed that, in order to enter Greece, tourists will have to meet three conditions: to show a negative COVID-19 test, to prove that they got the vaccine or that they already had the disease and show an antibody test.

Moreover, tourists will be randomly tested at the border by rapid tests, and the ones who will test positive will be placed under quarantine in a Greek hotel, with the accommodation costs to be covered by the Greek side.

"We want the EU to introduce very fast producers and develop and issue the green health certificates, but until then we are discussing technicalities with the Romanian Minister of Tourism to accept the certificates released by the Romanian state, which will also be issued in the English language, for now," said Theocharis.

According to him, after completing the vaccination campaign for the vulnerable population, Greece will vaccinate the personnel in tourism.

"Greece will be open for tourists starting on May 14, but for the EU and Romanian tourists it will open earlier, in April, before the Easter Holiday, since we know that our country is a very popular destination for spending the Easter," said the official from Athens.