Green cars registrations, up 31.5pct in first 11 months

The number of "green" cars registered in Romania in the first 11 months of the year increased 31.5% compared to the same period in 2022, while the market share reached 24.1%, according to data published Wednesday by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), based on statistics from the Directorate of Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV).

Overall, from January to the end of November 2023, new car registrations were up 13.8% compared to the previous year.

According to the fuel type of the cars registered, in the first 11 months of this year, petrol engines recorded a decrease of 2.1% compared to the share held in the same period in 2022, up to a share of 63%. As for diesel cars, they show a decrease of 1.2% year-on-year and have a share of 12.8% of the total.

On the other hand, "electrified" cars, that is electric cars (100% and plug-in hybrids), as well as full hybrids (which also have electric propulsion without external charging), reached a market share of 24.1% at the end of November this year, which is 11.3% higher than the share of diesel engines.

Within this margin, full electric cars held a 10.7% share of the market during the period under review, and purchases in this category increased 31.5%. In this context, it is worth noting the significant growth of 100% electric cars (+50.4%) and plug-in hybrids (+44.7%) in the total number of electrified cars.

Most car purchases in Romania were made by legal entities (58% of the total), with the difference of 42% going to individuals.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, registrations increased 16.1% between January and November 2023 compared to the same period last year.