Grindeanu: In 2022 we've signed EU-funded contracts worth RON 16 billion lei

rfi.ro
Sorin Grindeanu

Romanian Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu told a news conference in the port of Constanta on Tuesday that so far this year, his ministry has signed EU-funded contracts worth over RON16 billion, which means four times higher than that in 2021.

"So far this year, contracts worth over RON 16 billion lei have been signed, four times more than last year, when they were standing at RON 4.6 billion. As an absorption rate, we will exceed RON 8 billion, according to the latest calculations, heading towards RON 10 billion, 200% over 2021. The absorption in what the year 2023 will mean will be a huge one at the Ministry of Transport, because all these contracts that I mentioned earlier will come into effect," said Grindeanu, told Agerpres.

He added that in the past years, "one of the points that did not work at the right pace is the one related to drawing European funds."

