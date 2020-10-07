Grindeanu: PNL, only interested in holding parliamentary elections as soon as possible

The first deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, stated on Wednesday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) does not seem to be interested in the pandemic, but in the organization of parliamentary elections as soon as possible, mentioning that, in the situation when the health crisis will lead to an explosion of cases, "all political forces must sit around the same table" and make a decision on whether the elections can take place or not, according to Agerpres.

"The election date is a prerogative of the Government, and not that PSD favours the date of December 6. The day of December 6 was given by Government Decision, not by PSD decision. Today we are on the electoral calendar. I think that today the list for the Diaspora must be given. We have already said the following: if the situation in Romania, given the sanitary pandemic crisis, leads to an explosion [of cases], I believe that all political forces must sit at the table, have a dialogue, take a decision on whether or not the elections can be held on December 6," Grindeanu told a press conference.

He said that, from the PSD's perspective, "the decision-making factors right now do not seem to be interested in the pandemic."

"Today, when we speak, the Government issued a Government decision by which it decided that the election date is December 6, it is not the PSD that gave that decision. The situation of the pandemic has effects on the economic side (...) We, the PSD, have the feeling that from their perspective, the only thing that matters for them is to make elections. It does not matter that we have 3,000 cases, that maybe, God forbid, in a day we will have 4,000. No, there must be elections (...) But, from the PNL's perspective, those who decide at the moment do not seem to be interested in the pandemic, they are not interested in the worrying situation from one day to the next, but in one thing only: to make elections as soon as possible," added Grindeanu.