Groupe Renault Romania, OMV Petrom and Continental ranked as Romania's best employers

Groupe Renault Romania, OMV Petrom and Continental top the list of Romania's best employers in the first edition of the "100 Best Employers in the Economy" yearbook put out by Capital Media Production, and which ranks the best to work for companies according to several criteria: number of employees, net average wage, benefits offered to employees.

Next on the list are Bosch Group and Orange; the top five companies have a combined number of 332,394 employees who currently pay taxes and dues to the Romanian state.

Industry is on the first position in the ranking by number of employees and of representatives in the "100 Best Employers in the Economy", while the automotive sector is the most important employer.

IT&C, energy, retail, and finance-banking are also well represented in the ranking.

The other employers that made it to Romania's top 10 are BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Microsoft, Adobe Systems, Kaufland and Banca Transilvania.

Capital Media Production is the publisher of the "Top 100 Entrepreneurs" and "Top 50 Women in the Economy" yearbooks and has the topantreprenori.ro, piatapresei.ro, energyhub.ro and banii.net websites in its portfolio.