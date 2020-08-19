Growth coefficient of average net medium salaries accounts for 11,172.09 lei against January 1990

The growth coefficient of the average net salary per economy in June 2020 compared to January 1990 was 11,172.09, and 2,593.38 compared to February 1992, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Wednesday.

The coefficient is brought to the attention of county and local councils, town halls, companies and real estate units, according to the the provisions of Law 112/1995, regarding the sale/purchase of nationalized dwellings.According to the provisions of Law 112/1995 - Law on Nationalized Houses - the amount of compensation granted to former owners and their heirs, for apartments not returned in kind, as well as the sale price, are updated by means of coefficients that "cannot be lower than the coefficient of increase in average salary per economy."