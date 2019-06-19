Growth of renewable energy target to 34 pct for 2030 reconfirms Romania's significant potential (RWEA)

The recommendations of the European Commission regarding the Integrated National Energy and Climate Change Plan Project 2021-2030 represents a reconfirmation of Romania's significant potential in the area of energy from renewable sources, with the 34 percent share being an encouragement for a correct level of ambition for the future, but also for the efforts put in so far, in view of the development of the current renewable energy capacities, a release of the Romanian Wind Energy Association (RWEA) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

Romania proposed a 27.9 percent target for the green energy in view of the consumption in 2030, but the European Commission recommended the increase of the target to at least 34 percent, through a document sent on Tuesday.

"We've seen that the development of new renewable capacities is the central element of the Commission document, being requested concrete and fast measures for licesing the new projects, in view of resuming development and achieving the contribution at a natural and efficient pace in terms of economy, which can provide the investors the necessary predictability," the wind industry representatives said.

Romania is invited to see the energy sector for a wider goal which includes transport, heating and cooling sectors, as well as industry and not to neglect the funds available for research, innovation and the integration of the new technologies needed to achieve the energy transition.

Last but not least, the Commission recommends a fair transition for the carboniferous regions, which should take into account social aspects and the creation of jobs.

"We see in the Commission's document a good part of the initiatives and actions required by the RWEA in recent years and the Association has already submitted to the authorities two scenarios that can be taken into account in view of achieving a renewable energy share of about 34 percent under conditions of energy security and economic competitiveness of the energy system. We hope for the authorities to understand the advantage that the Commission's recommendations bring to Romania in the global energy transition process," president of the RWEA Claudia Brandus stated.