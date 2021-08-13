H1 turnover of motor vehicle trade up 38.6 pct YoY, market services 36.2 pct higher

The turnover of motor vehicle trade in H1 was 38.6 percent up in unadjusted terms from the same period of 2020, while the turnover for market services provided to the population increased by 36.2 percent, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The advance of the turnover of motor vehicle trade was the result of growth in the trade in motorcycles, parts and related accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+54.8 percent), trade in motor vehicles (+47 percent), trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+29.7 percent) and motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+22.5 percent).

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the H1 turnover for wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, the maintenance and repair thereof increased by 34.8 percent.

The turnover for market services provided to the population was 36.2 percent higher YoY in unadjusted terms due to growth in hairdressing services and other cosmetic activities (+57.9 percent), gambling and other recreational activities (+40.6 percent), HoReCa activities (+39.9 percent), washing and dry cleaning of textiles and furs (+18 percent) and the activity of travel agencies and tour operators (+4.2 percent).

In adjusted terms, the turnover for market services provided to the population was 27.9 percent higher YoY.